Hailed as the Los Angeles flag bearers of atmospheric alternative rock, a landscape forged by such bands as Radiohead and Interpol, State To State knows no bounds when it comes to pushing themselves musically. Their innovative approach to songwriting and their live performances have led to sold out shows at the Troubadour and The Roxy; landed them residencies at The Hotel Café and The Viper Room, multi-festivals and tours spanning the West Coast and most recently, they caught the attention of Candlebox Lead Singer Kevin Martin, who personally invited State To State to join his multi-platinum selling band on the Florida run of their much publicized 25th anniversary tour “25 Years Of Rock & Still Rolling Tour”.

“Playing with Candlebox is exciting because it gives us an opportunity to play to larger audiences and hopefully make some new fans”, said Patrick Morgan, bass player for State To State. “It’s really great that we have such solid people helping us and believing in us”.

The quartet will hit the road with the iconic ‘90s rockers starting February 28 in Ponte Vedra Beach and perform in St. Petersburg, Orlando, and Ft. Lauderdale supporting the forthcoming release of their latest single “Get Away”.

This is State To State’s second single to be released off the band’s collection of songs Clearlake Sessions, which they recorded with Grammy-nominated producer of the year Johnny K (Disturbed, Plain White T’s, 3 Doors Down). Their debut track, “The Shifter”, was internationally released and has been receiving global airplay including Lima, Peru where it has been in rotation at 99.1 FM for four weeks and has beat out such bands as U2.

“The Shifter” has also been shown major hometown support where it has been voted #1 for five consecutive weeks by listeners on L.A.’s KROQ “Locals Only Countdown” and has been in the top five for 14 weeks. In addition to its radio appeal, the song has also attracted the attention of the Portland Trailblazers, who play it during their games, and the band currently has two sync licensing deals in place for both film and television.

According to Lead Singer and Guitarist Shea Stratton, he believes that the reason “The Shifter” is resonating so well with fans is because Clearlake Sessions was recorded very different than most releases as all of the songs were recorded live. He explains, “When working with Johnny K. he made the observation that our strength as a band, in addition to the writing, was the live playing of our songs. Our recordings, up to that point, were good, but not really serving the band or the songs.”

“Get Away” will be released March 1 and will be available on the band’s web site at https://www.statetostateband.com and on Spotify. Unlike traditional EPs, State To State will be unveiling singles from Clearlake Sessions over the course of the next year rather than releasing the album in its entirety.

Prior to Clearlake Sessions, State To State has released an LP No Bounds and an EP Motives. Motives was produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer Ian McGregor (twenty one pilots, Katy Perry) and featured Steve Perry of Journey fame on the track “Arms” from that album.

The dates for the Candlebox “25 Years Of Rock & Still Rolling Tour” are:

Feb 28 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

March 1 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

March 2 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL

March 3 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL

For more information about State To State, visit https://www.statetostateband.com.