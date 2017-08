LADY ANTEBELLUM, OLD DOMINION, ELI YOUNG BAND, BRETT YOUNG, and MICHAEL RAY are slated to perform at COASTAL COUNTRY JAM on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th. More acts are to be announced soon. This YEAR’s festival takes place at HUNTINGTON STATE BEACH, CA and is for all ages for the first time ever. Purchase tickets now here.