iHEARTRADIO Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9)/PHOENIX night bird LADY LA is heading down the hall to sister Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS-FM) to host afternoons.

That move makes room for REID SPIVEY to take over as MIX 96.9’s evening on-air personality, weekdays from 7p-midnight. SPIVEY will continue as a weekend host and APD/MD for 104.7 KISS FM and MIX 96.9.

PD MAT MITCHELL said, “I want to thank LADY LA for her role as night host at MIX 96.9 and I’m confident LADY LA’s talent and star power will have a powerful impact now that she’s moved to afternoons on 104.7 KISS FM.”