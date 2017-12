MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WNFN (i106/7)/NASHVILLE Brand Manager/afternoon host JOE BREEZY returns to the SACRAMENTO market – sort of – as he’ll be tracking nights at ENTERCOM HAC KZZO (NOW 100.5). BREEZY previously did nights for crossdown KDND from 2010-12.

“I’ve always held KZZO and Sacramento in high regards, so when the opportunity presented itself to join CHAD RUFER, SONIA JIMINEZ and their amazing team, I couldn’t refuse!” said BREEZY.