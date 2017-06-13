IMPACT RADIO GROUP Adult Hits KSRV (96.1 BOB FM)/BOISE PD JAMES GARNER adds PD/afternoon duties for sister Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7). In addition, GARNER is also PD of KQBL-HD3 (96.5 THE ALTERNATIVE). He starts his new position with MY 102.7 on MONDAY JULY 3rd.

JAMES GARNER joined IMPACT RADIO GROUP in 20017 as Production Dir. and was named PD of KSRV (96.1 BOB FM) in 2014. GARNER replaces CURTIS BOOKER who will now move to sister Rhythmic Top 40 KWYD (WILD 101) .

According to IMPACT RADIO CEO DARRELL CALTON, “It was a no-brainer that JAMES would be the guy to take on our Hot AC with the amount of success he has had behind the wheel of BOB FM. JAMES GARNER has been involved from the start. He has seen this market and this company at both their best and worst of times. He is one of the players that have consistently worked with us to really build something special and is no stranger to hard work. We are really excited to see where JAMES goes with MY102.7.”

JAMES GARNER added, “This is every programmer’s dream, to take over a station with so much potential, the best signal in the market and an incredible team led by DARRELL CALTON! I’m ecstatic about the opportunity!”