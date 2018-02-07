ENTERCOM Hot AC KYKY (Y98)/ST.LOUIS has signed a new multi-year contract agreement with COURTNEY LANDRUM. The station will change the name of the morning show to “COURTNEY AND COMPANY.” Y98 personalities JEN MYERS, KEVIN “THE INTERN” BERGHOFF and LANCE HILDEBRAND will remain on the show.

“COURTNEY has always been a lead voice on the morning show and shines due to her hard work, wit and dedication,” said SVP/Market Mgr. JOHN SHEEHAN. “She is an icon in the ST. LOUIS community and we are thrilled to have her on board to engage our morning listeners with her wonderful energy.”

“I’m thrilled to start this new chapter of my career with ENTERCOM and to carry the torch,” said LANDRUM. “After being a part of different morning shows in the local ST. LOUIS community for the past 25 years, I’m happy and humbled to have the opportunity to continue entertaining our audience each weekday morning on Y98.”