It’s prom season and iHEARTRADIO Top 40 KXXM (MIX 96.1)/SAN ANTONIO, “laissez le bon temps rouler” at their second PROM NIGHT DO-OVER PARTY, held at the EL TROPICANO RIVERWALK HOTEL.

The theme was Mardi Gras and, as PD RUSSELL RUSH told ALL ACCESS, “People certainly dressed to the theme. It’s one of the favorite events we do, and I have to say, us radio folk do clean up well! People were able to take prom pics — complete with awkward poses. Plus, this time they could drink (legally), and now that we’re adults, we all got lucky! I’m just assuming, but still.”

The event served as a fundraiser, with all the money raised going to SUSAN G. KOMEN SAN ANTONIO to provide mammograms to women who otherwise could not afford one. This year’s King and Queen won a trip to NEW ORLEANS.

(L-R) Night jock EJ, Middayer MICHELLE FAYE, RUSH, PM co-host RAVEN)

RUSH revealed a little twist for one couple attending, “They were supposed to go to prom back in high school, but he stood her up back then, and went with someone else!!! Somehow they worked through it and got married and were able to do prom over again with us!”

Check out all the prom photos here.