iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KXXM (MIX 96.1)/SAN ANTONIO has promoted RUSSELL RUSH to PD, effective immediately. He’ll continue to afternoons for the station.

“RUSSELL is extremely talented and we are thrilled to have him leading our MIX 96.1 team,” iHEARTMEDIA/CENTRAL TEXAS Region Pres. MATT MARTIN said. “RUSSELL embodies the Top 40 lifestyle and is tuned into the SAN ANTONIO market. It’s hard to imagine anyone more passionate about this station and its listeners!”

RUSH most recently was APD and host of the The RUSSELL RUSH Show on MIX 96.1. In addition, he serves as host of a weekly public affairs show that airs on all seven stations in the iHEARTMEDIA/SAN ANTONIO market.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to grow my career with iHEARTMEDIA in SAN ANTONIO,” RUSH said. “This is such a vibrant and amazing city that deserves the best radio we can deliver and I look forward to continuing MIX 96.1’s dominance as SAN ANTONIO’s heritage Top 40 station.”