NORTHPINE.COM is reporting a format swap among TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/SIOUX FALLS, SD clustermates.

In the swap, Classic Country KXRB-A moves from 1100 AM to 1140 AM and adds a simulcast on what had been AC KDEX (EASY AND FUN 100.1), now KXRB-F. News-Talk KSOO-A moves from 1140 AM to KXRB’s former 1100 AM slot.