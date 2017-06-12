IMPACT RADIO GROUP Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7)/BOISE PD BOOKER will be moving to sister Rhythmic Top 40 KWYD (WILD 101) for PD/midday duties in early JULY. BOOKER had also been doing nights at WILD 101 and will continue to track nights at Top 40 Rhythmic KEZE/SPOKANE as well. He replaces JD GARFIELD who recently left to join WDJX/LOUISVILLE.

According to IMPACT RADIO CEO DARRELL CALTON, “BOOKER brings the company years of experience from larger markets, a lifelong obsession for radio, and a determination to excel. His strong work ethic and easy-going personality are forging him into an invaluable part of TEAM IMPACT.”

Look for an announcement coming soon on his replacement at MY 102.7 coming soon.