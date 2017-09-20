iHEARTMEDIA Country KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS has named DAVID DEAN PD for the station. DEAN fills the position created when JOJO TURNBEAUGH was elevated to iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER Regional SVP/Programming in MAY (NET NEWS 5/10). DEAN joins KWNR from iHEARTMEDIA Country WNOE/NEW ORLEANS where he served in a similar capacity.

“DAVID brings tremendous experience and a winning track record to the 95.5 THE BULL brand,” said iHEARTMEDIA/CENTRAL CALIFORNIA-NEVADA Regional SVP TONY MATTEO, to whom DEAN will report. “The station has emerged as the market leader, and DEAN’s energy and passion will be a perfect fit to take it to the next level. He’ll thrive here in the Entertainment Capital Of The World.” Added DEAN, “I’m excited and honored that the iHEARTMEDIA/LAS VEGAS team is giving me this amazing opportunity to help lead 95.5 THE BULL. Being able to work with 101.1 WNOE and the iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS team has been an incredible three years, but I’m looking forward to joining 95.5 THE BULL and the team in VEGAS. Viva LAS VEGAS!” Congratulate DEAN here.