CUMULUS Top 40/Rhythmic KWIN-KWNN/STOCKTON-MODESTO lands NIKKI BLADES for middays. BLADES will also fill-in on the morning show while a successor to retired morning co-host AMANDA KING is sought. (NET NEWS 12/28/17).

KWIN-KWNN PD DANIAL ‘JIGGY’ DIAZ was ecstatic in announcing his new hire commenting, “I just hired an absolute star in NIKKI BLADES. She’s been featured in MAXIM, WYLD’N OUT and more. However, she’s worked her way to radio only to find her calling. She’s a beast!”