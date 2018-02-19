“The talent pool is very shallow right now; anyone that’s posted a job opening in the last couple of years can tell you that. There [are] creative people all over this country; it’s just that we haven’t targeted those creatives to come into radio. We have to teach; that’s something we have to do if we want to tap into the next generation of radio superstars, and now media superstars, going forward.”

That’s KWBL/DENVER APD/MD/afternoon personality BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON, addressing what radio can do to make itself a stronger entertainment choice for consumers who have so many options available to them. WASHINGTON also talked about his move to DENVER, how his strong radio background prepped him for this opportunity, and the overall state of Country radio. He’s this week’s ALL ACCESS “10 Questions” feature; read the entire Q&A here.