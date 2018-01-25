HUBBARD Country KVRQ (COUNTRY 98.9)/SEATTLE has named LISA ADAMS as PD. ADAMS previously served as Dir./Marketing for cluster mate AC KRWM/SEATTLE. ADAMS joined HUBBARD/SEATTLE in AUGUST 2016, and her previous background includes OM and PD roles at Country KAWO, Hot AC KCIX, and AC KXLT in BOISE, as well as HUBBARD Hot AC KLCK/SEATTLE. Congratulate her here.

“To be able to hire from within a great company like HUBBARD RADIO for such an important programming role is just a dream come true,” said HUBBARD/SEATTLE Market Manager MARC KAYE. “LISA and I have only known each other for 14 years, so we’ll spend some time getting acquainted.” Added ADAMS, “COUNTRY 98.9 is an extremely special radio station for SEATTLE. To be given this opportunity is beyond my wildest dreams. I am blessed and appreciative for the support and recognition. Thank you to MARC KAYE, GREG STRASSELL, RON HARRELL, DREW HOROWITZ, DAVE BESTLER, and GINNY MORRIS for this amazing opportunity. Time to roll up our sleeves and get to work!”

HUBBARD flipped KVRQ/SEATTLE to Country in early DECEMBER, just as ENTERCOM flipped KMPS/SEATTLE to Soft AC.