SANDHILL MEDIA GROUP Country KUPI/IDAHO FALLS, ID is on the hunt for a new morning team, as morning co-host JESS JENNINGS is set to depart the station for a yet-to-be-named opportunity. JENNINGS originally joined the station last AUGUST to partner with DALE DESMOND, who recently left for CHERRY CREEK/ST. GEORGE, UT OM duties (NET NEWS 9/11).

JENNINGS previously served as ALPHA MEDIA Country WUBB (BOB 106.9)/SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD, GA MD/midday host and also spent time on-air at RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KTHK (105.5 THE HAWK)/IDAHO FALLS, ID. She will be on-air at KUPI through FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13th. SANDHILL/IDAHO FALLS, ID is accepting audio and resumes now; check out the job posting here.

Concurrently, KUPI Brand Mgr. RICK STEWART tells ALL ACCESS he will be handling programming duties for the station moving forward. Reach STEWART via email here.