Kudos to SUMMITMEDIA Country WQNU (Q103)/LOUISVILLE, which helped raise nearly $70,000 for ACTIVE HEROES and the USO: FORT CAMPBELL/NASHVILLE chapters during its second annual partnership with RALLY POINT KENTUCKIANA. WQNU hosted a golf tournament in AUGUST and a “RALLY FOR OUR HEROES” event last THURSDAY (9/14) to raise the funds. WQNU GM TODD PITT worked alongside the RALLY POINT KENTUCKIANA committee to put the event together, and WQNU morning teamers DINGO and JESS TYLER hosted.

“‘RALLY FOR OUR HEROES’ had military speakers, AIR FORCE comedian JOSE SARDUY, and featured [WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’] TRACE ADKINS,” TYLER told ALL ACCESS. “TRACE [did] a tribute to TROY GENTRY. [The event] was the same day as the funeral, so we really appreciated him still coming up and performing for our veterans. These funds will make a staggering difference in the lives of our KENTUCKIANA community veterans, service members, and their families.”