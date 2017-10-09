ENTERCOM Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END)/SACRAMENTO announced the appointment of JORDAN TEKLAY as night show host, effective immediately. The show, ‘JORDAN’s Bouncehouse,’ will air weeknights, 7:00p to Midnight PST.

TEKLAY returns home to SACRAMENTO where he grew up and attended FLORIN HIGH SCHOOL. He was previously night host at WNFN-FM (i106.7)/NASHVILLE and also hosted afternoons at ZFZZ-FM (Z99) in the CAYMAN ISLANDS.

“After an incredible search, I knew JORDAN was the right candidate for the job,” said RAYNE, KUDL PD. “His delivery, sarcasm and sense of humor cuts through provides a live and local night show that continues the tradition of what SACRAMENTO listeners expect from 106.5 THE END.”

“It’s taken me eight years in the business to get back home but mama I made it! Thanks to RAYNE, JIM FOX (ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO VP/Programming), LANCE RICHARD (ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO VP/Market Manager) and the other five people that were at dinner asking me all the tough questions,” said TEKLAY. “Here’s to making radio great, local and compelling again!”