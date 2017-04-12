ALPHA MEDIA Alternative KTFM HD-2 (103.3 THE APP)/SAN ANTONIO has appointed JAMES STEELE PD. STEELE, currently heard on sister Top 40 WXYK (107.1 THE MONKEY)/GULFPORT-BILOXI, previously was PD of Alternative WROX/NORFOLK.

“JAMES is that fun spirited guy at the party you want to be around,” ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Programming SCOTT MAHALICK said. “His creativity, energy, and enthusiasm for the Alternative format is contagious, and we are happy to advance talent from within ALPHA.”

“We are excited to bring on JAMES to oversee 103.3 The APP,” ALPHA MEDIA/SAN ANTONIO OM GREG MARTIN said. “He has an incredible passion for the format and we look forward to seeing him take the station to a whole new level.”

“I’m just glad to be back in the Alt game and happy to be joining an already strong team,” STEELE said. “I am thankful to SCOTT, GREG, PHIL BECKER (VP/Programming), RICKY MITCHELL (BILOXI Market Manager) and KENNY VEST (BILOXI OM) for all opportunities at ALPHA.”