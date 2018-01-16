ENTERCOM AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND)/SEATTLE’s new soft rock names longtime local on-air personality JOHN FISHER as morning show host from 6-10a. He will debut MONDAY, JANUARY 22nd. FISHER previously spent more than 20 years in mornings on sister Triple A KMTT (103.7 THE MOUNTAIN). He was most recently on-air at cross-town HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9).

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce JOHN FISHER as the inaugural host of mornings on 94.1 THE SOUND. With his 20 plus year relationship with the SEATTLE community, John is morning radio royalty to the Puget Sound,” said JACK HUTCHISON, ENTERCOM/SEATTLE SVP & Market Manager.

FISHER said, “There’s nothing more exciting in the radio business than building a relationship with listeners via a brand new station. I’m excited and honored to be returning to ENTERCOM SEATTLE as we launch 94.1 THE SOUND. The team is talented, forward-looking and share a passion for working hard and creating great radio. I can’t wait to rejoin the team and contribute to making THE SOUND SEATTLE’s new favorite station.”