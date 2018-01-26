ENTERCOM AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND)/SEATTLE is giving syndicated radio star DELILAH a local midday shift, 10a-3p PT, starting MONDAY, JAN. 29th, as well as airing her nationally-syndicated program FRIDAY through SUNDAY from 7p-midnight.

“Since DELILAH is a SEATTLE local, we had the extraordinary opportunity to welcome her as the new host of middays and evenings on 94.1 THE SOUND,” ENTERCOM/SEATTLE SVP/Market Manager JACK HUTCHISON said. “We are truly lucky to have such a well-recognized personality like DELILAH join our team. Along with JOHN FISHER in mornings, we are building something very special for PUGET SOUND listeners on 94.1 THE SOUND.”

“The relationship I have with SEATTLE-area listeners has gone on for some 30 years,” said DELILAH. “This is a special opportunity – the birth of a great radio station at 94.1 THE SOUND, and the chance to connect with those listeners both at night and during the day. How fun is that going to be? I’m so looking forward to spending time with my SEATTLE family.”