CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KSMB/LAFAYETTE Brand Manager/morning host BOBBY NOVOSAD has signed a long-term extension. NOVOSAD joined KSMB in NOVEMBER 1984 and has spent over 32 years as PD/morning host.

“I am very excited that we are able to retain BOBBY for the long-term,” CUMULUS MEDIA-LAFAYETTE VP/Market Manager SCOTT CHIASSON said. “I’ve listened to KSMB for decades. The station and BOBBY have been a generational staple in the LAFAYETTE metro area and will be for years to come. This is great for BOBBY, CUMULUS, our loyal listeners and the community we serve.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity CUMULUS MEDIA has given me,” NOVOSAD said. “I actually grew up listening to and was inspired by a station that we now own and that’s KRBE/HOUSTON. Now the station that inspires me most is 94.5 KSMB, the most listened-to radio station in LAFAYETTE with over 121,000 listeners checking in every week. I am so proud to continue my radio journey with this great station and with CUMULUS. My mission is to have fun and keep winning.

“My special thanks to MARY BERNER, MIKE MCVAY, CAT THOMAS, PAT GALLOWAY, my Market Manager, SCOTT CHIASSON and our entire CUMULUS station group, my great staff, all of our advertisers and most importantly, our listeners,” he continued. “Without them, none of our success would be possible.”