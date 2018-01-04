ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO has made some changes in the programming department as longtime APD RANDY FOX has been elevated to Acting PD.

KSFM midday personality BRE has taken on MD responsibilities. BRE had been MD at then-CBS RADIO Country KNCI prior to KNCI being spun off to BONNEVILLE with the close of the ENTERCOM-CBS RADIO merger in NOVEMBER 2017.

KSFM afternoon personality SHORT-E has moved from MD to head up Talent Acquisition for the station. KSFM annually presents several large concert events in the SACRAMENTO area. SHORT-E continues on-air in the afternoon.

KSFM morning show host TONY TECATE has been named Acting APD. TECATE has extensive programming experience at KSFM, as well as in HONOLULU and FRESNO.

KSFM Acting PD RANDY FOX tells ALL ACCESS, “I am excited to continue to be a part of such a great brand and I look forward to working with this incredible team here at ENTERCOM.”