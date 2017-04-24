iHEARTMEDIA Country KSD (93.7 THE BULL)/ST. LOUIS has added JULES RILEY as PD, effective immediately. RILEY fills the vacancy created when DUSTY opted to step down in order to focus on his afternoon show and core station events earlier this YEAR ( NET NEWS 2/24 ). RILEY has served as PD for KSD sister Classic Hits KLOU/ST. LOUIS since NOVEMBER ( NET NEWS 11/8 ). Her previous experience includes OM duties at E.W. SCRIPPS/TULSA, including oversight of Country KVOO. Reach out to RILEY here

“JULES has done amazing things with 103.3 KLOU over the past six months,” said iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS SVP/Programming A.J. “I am very excited to see her utilize her wealth of market knowledge and experience, as well as her innovative style, in leading 93.7 THE BULL.” Added RILEY, “I am so thrilled to rejoin the Country world as a member of the 93.7 THE BULL team. The Country battle in ST. LOUIS is long-standing, and 93.7 THE BULL is primed for victory. I am ready to be of great service to our fans, listeners, and community alike.”