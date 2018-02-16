CUMULUS Country KSCS/DALLAS has tapped AL FARB as APD/afternoons, filling the vacancy created when TRAPPER JOHN MORRIS departed to join SIRIUSXM “THE HIGHWAY” in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/21/17). FARB joins from COX MEDIA/HOUSTON where he served as Exec. Prod./on-air talent for Country KKBQ and Classic Country KTHT. His previous experience includes APD/Exec. Producer duties for then-CLEAR CHANNEL News-Talk KTHR-A and Sports-Talk KBME-A/HOUSTON.

“After a very extensive search, I’m confident that AL is the right fit for this position,” said KSCS PD MAC DANIELS. “KSCS will benefit greatly from his passion for radio, his knowledge of the format, and his skill set. I’m very excited to have him as part of this team.” Added FARB, “I am so excited for the opportunity to join MAC and the amazing team at KSCS and CUMULUS/DALLAS-FT. WORTH. I can’t wait to make the short drive up I-45 and get to work.”