HUBBARD RADIO AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE has appointed GUS SWANSON Marketing/Promotions Dir. Most recently Marketing Director and Event Producer for CBS RADIO/SEATTLE, SWANSON has spent more than two decades of Marketing and Branding management in SEATTLE radio.

“We are so excited to have someone with GUS’ market and business experience join the great team at WARM 106.9, it’s a very good day!” HUBBARD RADIO/SEATTLE Market Manager MARC KAYE said.

“I’m so excited to join the WARM 106.9 team,” SWANSON said. “Heritage station, strong personalities and a wonderful programming and management philosophy makes this a perfect fit.”