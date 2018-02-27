Former BEASLEY Country KCYE/LAS VEGAS PD/morning personality KRIS DANIELS has been tapped for similar duties at Internet-based COUNTRY AF RADIO, an extension of LAS VEGAS-based nightclub STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY. The channel is set for a THURSDAY, MARCH 1st launch.

DANIELS left KCYE in AUGUST after four years with the station. She had voluntarily stepped down from the PD role in LAS VEGAS in 2016, but ended up retaining those duties in early 2017. DANIELS’ radio resume includes MD/mornings at SUMMIT MEDIA Country WQNU/LOUISVILLE, with additional stops in TUCSON, FRESNO, and BAKERSFIELD. During her radio career, DANIELS continued pursuing her education, earning her Masters degree in 2015 and enabling her to become a licensed marriage and family therapist.