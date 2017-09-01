MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES is stepping up to help HURRICANE HARVEY battered HOUSTON. POWER 106 invites you to help feed HOUSTON as POWER CARES raises money for the HOUSTON FOOD BANK. 100% of the donations will be given to the HOUSTON FOOD BANK.

POWER 106’s goal is to raise $106,000, which will provide over 300,000 meals for displaced HOUSTON residents. You can click on the link below to make a donation and/or share on your social media accounts.

www.youcaring.com/Power106CaresAboutHouston