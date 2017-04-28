Due to “unforeseen circumstances,” KORN has postponed more than half a dozen headlining shows it was scheduled to play in May. The band states: “We will still be performing at Carolina Rebellion on May 6th, Pointfest on May 13th and Rock On The Range on May 20th. All tickets will be honored, or refunded at the point of purchase. Stay tuned for more information regarding rescheduling the dates.”

Affected tour dates:May 07 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

May 09 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 16 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium#

May 18 – Atlanta, GA @ The TabernacleKORN recently played six shows in South America with METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo‘s 12-year-old son Tye playing bass. Tye was filling in for KORN‘s regular bassist, Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who was unable to make the band’s tour due to what the group also called “unforeseen circumstances.”Arvizu was rescheduled to rejoin KORN at the Carolina Rebellion festival on May 6.KORN and STONE SOUR‘s summer tour is set to get underway June 16 at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah and then continue through early August. KORN‘s latest album, “The Serenity Of Suffering”, came out at the end of October. The track “A Different World” features a guest appearance from SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor.