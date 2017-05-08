BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS Country KORA/BRYAN, TX has added ROB EDWARDS as MD/afternoon drive host effective FRIDAY, JUNE 16th. He will replace the departing TIM “JR” HAYES, who heads to WALKER Country KJDL (THE RED DIRT REBEL)/LUBBOCK, TX effective WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st.

“We’re happy to announce that ROB is joining KORA as Music Director and afternoon drive host of our legendary, heritage Country station in BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION,” said BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS VP/GM JOHN SEIGLER. “ROB brings a passion and appreciation for local radio and its role in bringing communities, organizations, and people together.” Added KORA PD CARLY EVANS, “While we’re sad to see JR go, we’re very happy for him with this new opportunity, and we are so excited to have ROB join our radio family here at KORA. His Country radio, promotions, and community background is extremely strong, and he will make an amazing asset to continuing KORA’s award-winning legacy.” Congratulated EDWARDS here.