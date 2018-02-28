HUBBARD Country KNUC (COUNTRY 98.9)/SEATTLE has named TORI DUNN Dir./Marketing and Promotions. “TORI is a true asset to the COUNTRY 98.9 brand,” said KNUC PD LISA ADAMS. “Her energy, creativity, passion, and her experience propelled her to the top of my list. I’m excited for the continued evolution of the station and all that TORI brings to the team.”

A SEATTLE radio vet, DUNN most recently held a similar role at two HUBBARD Clustermates, AC KRWM and Top 40 KQMV, with a previous stop at ENTERCOM crosstown Country, KKWF. “To be a part of such a special brand like COUNTRY 98.9 is an extreme honor, and I am incredibly appreciative of the support of LISA ADAMS, [VP/Market Mgr.] MARC KAYE, and the HUBBARD RADIO SEATTLE Family,” commented DUNN. “My dreams are coming true being able to walk through the doors each day with COUNTRY 98.9.”

There’s no official start date for DUNN yet, as she will be transitioning from her role at KRWM for the next few weeks, but she’s already in the HUBBARD building and available at (425) 653-1167 or here.