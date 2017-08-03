CBS RADIO Top 40 KMVQ (997 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO has reupped midday host SHAN BERRIES for multiple years.

“SHAN is an incredible talent,” CBS RADIO SVP/Programming and Music Initiatives and Top 40 Format Captain MICHAEL MARTIN said. “She walks (more like runs) into the station every day with a smile on her face ready to attack. I’m so happy to have her on the team and spreading great vibes throughout the BAY AREA.”

“99.7 NOW! has always been my home,” SHAN said. “I began my journey in radio here as an intern, and if it wasn’t for MICHAEL and JAZZY taking a chance on me, I wouldn’t be where I am today. We have the greatest fans, and I am so honored by all their support and appreciation. I look forward to these next couple of years as an opportunity to make more great memories, grow, and continue to hold it down for THE BAY AREA!”