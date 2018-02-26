ENTERCOM Country KMLE/PHOENIX has named NICHOLAUS “NIKO” PETROU as the new morning co-host. joining NINA D. to be part of the newly christened “The Breakfast Buzz.” Previously, NIKO was APD/MD/middays at ENTERCOM sister Top 40 WBMP.

“NIKO brings incredible talent and passion for the industry to KMLE, along with his love for Country music,” ENTERCOM/PHOENIX SVP/Market Manager DAVE PUGH said. “We are looking forward to seeing him and NINA D. elevate mornings in PHOENIX with their combined energy and drive.”

“After almost 20 years in the radio industry, I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of mornings,” said NIKO. “Given the opportunity to work with such a legendary team and station, I’m excited to bring what I have to offer to PHOENIX. A huge thanks to TIM RICHARDS, DAVE PUGH, MIKE MOORE, CHRIS OLIVIERO and PAT PAXTON for the confidence in me. NINA D. and I are going to have a blast waking up the KMLE Nation.”