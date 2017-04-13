iHEARTMEDIA Classic Country KMJX (105.1 THE WOLF)/LITTLE ROCK has inked an extension with morning host BOB ROBBINS. The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME personality has been with KMJX since JANUARY 2014 and previously spent 34 years waking up listeners on Country sister KSSN/LITTLE ROCK ( NET NEWS 11/18/13 ). “We are honored and excited to continue working with BOB ROBBINS and building a strong local brand on THE WOLF,” said iHEARTMEDIA/LITTLE ROCK OM CHAD HERITAGE.

“I’ve had so much fun and have been so blessedto be able to stay here in this building,” ROBBINS told ALL ACCESS. “I love CHAD to death; he is a friend to me and like a brother or a son, too. I feel blessed every day to still get to do what I love doing. I love these listeners here at THE WOLF and all the Country listeners in LITTLE ROCK. With this contract extention, I’ll be able to tell them my stories for a few more years to come, and that will bring me to 42 years on the radio here. Not bad for an old Country boy who moved to the big city to chase a dream!” Send your congratulations to ROBBINS here.