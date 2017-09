TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has flipped KMJI/TEXARKANA, TX from Hot AC to Urban AC. It’s now MY MAJIC 93.3, TODAYS R&B and THROWBACKS.

The new lineup will feature PREMIERE NETWORKS THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW from 5-10a (CT), SUPERADIO’s THE MICHAEL BAISDEN SHOW in PM drive, and PREMIERE NETWORKS THE SWEAT HOTEL hosted by KEITH SWEAT will on in the evening. Midday will be handled locally; no host has been named yet.

Listen online here.