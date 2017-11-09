CBS RADIO Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS has inked a multi-year extension with morning show hosts CHET BUCHANAN, SPENCE and KAYLA, as well as producer DAVEY THE “SHOWKILLER.” In conjunction with the new deal, the show will be rebranded from “CHET BUCHANAN & THE MORNING ZOO” to “THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW,” effective immediately.

“CHET’s work on-air and in the LAS VEGAS community is second to none,” CBS RADIO/LAS VEGAS OM JB KING said. “Coupled with SPENCE’s creativity and passion for radio, I am thrilled that they will continue to be an integral part of the KLUC lineup. Along with their co-host KAYLA and producer DAVEY THE ‘SHOWKILLLER,’ I look forward to them taking morning drive on 98.5 KLUC to new heights.”

“We’re still the same fun, positive, funny, and interesting show we’ve always been,” CHET BUCHANAN said. “Our P1s who listen all the time will notice a fresh new tone to the things they love, and we look forward to reaching and entertaining new audiences as we get the word out about the new show name. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go and resume preparing … Toy Drive starts soon!”