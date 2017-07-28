RIVIERA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX PD MIKEY FUENTES confirms that on MONDAY (7/31) KKFR’s afternoon show, TINO COCHINO RADIO will switch shifts with its morning show, THE CRISCO KIDD BLOCK PARTY.

FUENTES told ALL ACCESS, “We have two incredibly talented team players and this move sets them up to maximize their potential.”

COCHINO added, “The move to mornings is exciting! I truly feel we have a unique program that will engage the audience and fill a void that is currently missing in the PHOENIX market. We pride ourselves on personality-driven radio and know this is the next step in growing and building our TCR brand. This will also help our national syndication and give us the opportunity to localize and create even more content for our amazing affiliates.”

Crisco KIDD chimed in saying, “Afternoons in one the largest cities in AMERICA presents a huge opportunity for a ratings grab. This move will allow me to play to my strengths and super-serve the Hip-Hop audience in ARIZONA.”