iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KJMY (MY 99.5)/SALT LAKE CITY afternoon talent JASON “TYLER” LEUCHT exits as his position is eliminated.

TYLER’s experience also includes stops at Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)PANAMA CITY, FL. Look for him to make an announcement on his new position soon. Contact TYLER at tleucht86@gmail.com.