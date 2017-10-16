MAX MEDIA Rhythmic AC KJHM (JAMMIN’ 101.5)/DENVER has brought back to the airwaves, local veteran air personality KENDALL B for AM drive. THE KENDALL B SHOW kicked off this morning (10/16).

Most recently he was part of the morning show at ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER.

Pres./GM JEFF NORMAN said, “KENDALL B has been waking the DENVER market for over 15-years and I couldn’t be prouder to have him apart of the MAX MEDIA and JAMMIN 101.5 family. JAMMIN shares much of the same audience in the community as his prior radio station and I know they are going to be thrilled to hear him back on the air in morning drive.”

KENDALL B added, “I am beyond thrilled that I am returning to DENVER radio on JAMMIN 101.5. THE KENDALL B SHOW” is designed to bring listeners great content, a lot of fun and the best Old School and R&B jams to their mornings. My goal is to make people feel good every day.”

His resume also includes being the voice of the MLS COLORADO RAPIDS and the NBA DENVER NUGGETS.