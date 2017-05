MAX BROADCAST GROUP Rhythmic AC KJHM (JAMMIN’ 101.5)/DENVER part-timer TRACY TAYLOR is upped to middays.

TAYLOR tells ALL ACCESS, “After a year and a half on weekends and swing shift, I’m BEYOND excited to take over the midday slot at JAMMIN’ 101.5 in my hometown of DENVER! Thanks to GERONIMO and JEFF NORMAN for this amazing opportunity to be a full time member of the MAX MEDIA/DENVER team!”