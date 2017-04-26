SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/JONESBORO RADIO GROUP AC KJBX (MIX 106.3)/JONESBORO, AR PD/morning host and sister Country KDXY (THE FOX COUNTRY CLUB) night host BRETT HALL has left the building to pursue real estate full-time. Succeeding him in mornings on KJBX is Dir./Production/on-air swing talent TOM SCOTT, who will also provide the VT duties for KDXY, as they re-brand nights as “FOX COUNTRY NIGHTS WITH TOM SCOTT.”

“TOM came to us as Dir./Production, but it didn’t take long to realize he longs for the spotlight,” JONESBORO RADIO GROUP Pres./GM TREY STAFFORD said. “With BRETT’s departure, TOM was the natural choice.”

“I’m honored, and excited to connect with our listeners on their way to work each morning and equally excited about joining the Programming staff,” SCOTT said. “As we look forward to increasing the awareness of the MIX brand in NORTHEAST ARKANSAS both on the air and inside the community, I’m confident when I say, the sky’s the limit, so let’s GO!”