CUMULUS Country KIZN (KISSIN’ 92.3)/BOISE has tapped SHAWNDA MCNEAL for on-air duties, effective MONDAY, OCTOBER 2nd. She joins current morning host CORY MIKHALS for “IDAHO’S MORNING SHOW” co-hosting duties and will also handle middays on the station. MCNEAL’s previous experience includes co-hosting mornings on iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KDGE/DALLAS; CBS RADIO Hot AC KHMX/HOUSTON; and then-SOUTH CENTRAL Top 40 WSTO/EVANSVILLE, IN.

“We did an extensive national search to find the exact right person to join CORY MIKHALS for mornings at KIZN,” said KIZN PD HANK AARON. “SHAWNDA not only brings morning show experience but the energy, creativity, and passion to win. Can’t wait for them to start this MONDAY!” Added MCNEAL, “I feel blessed to be presented with this opportunity to join the passionate team at CUMULUS/BOISE.”