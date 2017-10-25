Kitaro brings a totally unique audio/visual experience to California with his upcoming “Kojiki and The Universe” tour beginning November 16 and culminating December 1, 2017. Tour stops include San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Healdsburg, Portland and Seattle. The final tour stop is in Seattle at the Center for Spiritual Living on Friday, December 1.

Presenting a totally unique visual experience, the presentation of “Kojiki and The Universe” merges Kitaro’s music for the show (his most notable songs as well as songs from “Kojiki”, his 1990 Grammy Nominated album) with dynamic space-age photographic scenes of the Universe. The awesome visuals feature time-lapse images, expertly intertwined with real-time films provided by, and in cooperation with, NASA and Kyoto University. Watch the tour trailer here.

“Kojiki and The Universe” was created by Kitaro in collaboration with Astronomy Professor Kazunari Shibata. The entire production of Kojiki and the Universe was developed using modern film editing techniques, as well as state-of-the-art hardware and software. In Japanese mythology, Kojiki is a story closely related to evolution of the universe. It describes the origin of Heaven, Earth and the creation of the Gods. Utilizing Kitaro’s album as the soundtrack, “Kojiki and The Universe” is a chronicle of astronomical research as well as a beautiful introduction to modern astronomy for everyone. Here’s an example of one of the scenes from the show.

All California tour dates include the KITARO VIP EXPERIENCE ticket purchase option which provides guests with Gold

Circle seating; an intimate, in-person post-concert reception with Kitaro, a personally autographed copy of his

“Kojiki And The Universe” DVD as well as his most recent CD album release, “Sacred

Journey Of Ku-Kai Volume 5” and a tour poster.

Having received Grammy nominations for volumes 1-4, “Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai Volume 5” is presented by Kitaro’s long-time label, the Domo Music Group.

The Ku-Kai series concept arose after the global events on the fateful day of September 11, 2001. Kitaro was traveling on a jet from Japan to Los Angeles when the transcontinental flight was diverted to Hawaii for 5 days due to the tragedy. It was during this time of disbelief and uncertainty that Kitaro envisioned the Ku-Kai series as a means of uniting the world through music embracing his frequently referenced universal message of peace.

The Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai series is an earthly voyage that transports the listener to the eighty-eight sacred temples located on Shikoku Island in Japan, ancestral home of the beloved Buddhist holy man Ku-kai. The music, which pays homage to the true to life excursion made over 1100 years ago on Shikoku Island endures to this day. Each track on the album revolves around the unique bell sound from the individual temples, using actual sampling and Kitaro’s inspired musical interpretations and distillations of their essences.

2017 CA Tour Dates City Venue Link to Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 16 La Jolla Garfield Theatre La Jolla Tickets

Friday, Nov. 17 Los Angeles Immanuel Presbyterian Church Los Angeles Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 18 San Francisco Grace Cathedral San Francisco Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 19 Healdsburg Raven Performing Arts Theater Healdsburg Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 30 Portland First Congregational Church Portland Tickets

Friday, Dec. 1 Seattle Center For Spiritual Living Seattle Tickets

