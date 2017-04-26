KROENKE SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT (KSE) RADIO Hot AC KIMN (MIX 100)/DENVER names CUMULUS Rhythmic KVYB (103.3 THE VIBE)/OXNARD-VENTURA, CA PD STEVE MARSHALL for PD/afternoons. His last day at KVYB is FRIDAY (4/28).

STEVE MARSHALL tells ALL ACCESS, “I have really enjoyed my time with CUMULUS, and I appreciate everything that everyone from SOMMER FRISK to MIKE MCVAY have done for me. I’m very excited to be joining the MIX 100 team which already has a great heritage and a fantastic staff. I hear nothing but good things about DENVER and I’m stoked to part of a growing company in a spectacular city.”

MARSHALL replaces PD BO JAXON, who will now focus on his PD/morning show duties for sister Country KWOF (92.5 THE WOLF).