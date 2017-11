AARON WATSON, CHRIS JANSON, CODY JOHNSON, GARY ALLAN, KIP MOORE, LEE BRICE, MICHAEL RAY, MIDLAND, OLD DOMINION, and a surprise guest will join CBS MEDIA Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON for the station’s “TEN MAN JAM” event on MONDAY, DECEMBER 4th. The show will take place at HOUSE OF BLUES HOUSTON to benefit MARCUS LUTTRELL’s LONE SURVIVOR FOUNDATION, which works to restore, empower, and renew hope for wounded service members and their families.