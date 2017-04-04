KILLSWITCH ENGAGE guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz has demoed more than a dozen tracks for the long-awaited new release from TIMES OF GRACE, his collaboration with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach. Speaking to Australia’s Adam said: “We’re in the middle of getting some ideas together. I’ve demoed thirteen songs, [and we’ve] done vocals for two. So I think [Jesse‘s] gotta write a bit more, and we need some time to sit down and actually go over some stuff and I think we’ll have a record.” guitaristhas demoed more than a dozen tracks for the long-awaited new release from, his collaboration withsinger. Speaking to Australia’s Maniacs TV said: “We’re in the middle of getting some ideas together. I’ve demoed thirteen songs, [and we’ve] done vocals for two. So I think [‘s] gotta write a bit more, and we need some time to sit down and actually go over some stuff and I think we’ll have a record.”

Leach, who said he had “a lot of sad lyrics” prepared for the next TIMES OF GRACE album, added that “we need to not tour for a little while so we can gather our creative energies” and complete work on the band’s sophomore disc.Jesse previously described the new TIMES OF GRACE material as “quite different than the first record.”TIMES OF GRACE‘s debut album, “The Hymn Of A Broken Man”, was released in January 2011 via Roadrunner Records. The CD sold around 10,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 44 on The Billboard 200 chart.Leach told Lithium Magazine last summer that “the cool thing about TIMES OF GRACE is that it’s another outlet for us, and moving forward with that project, it’s gonna be even more different from KILLSWITCH. There’s gonna be no quote-unquote metalcore sound going on. As a matter of fact, I’m planning on not doing much aggressive vocals at all.”Dutkiewicz and Leach originally worked together on KILLSWITCH ENGAGE‘s benchmark album, 2002’s “Alive Or Just Breathing”. That record has become definitive for an entire generation of American metal, with Leach‘s voice and uplifting lyrics serving as one of the key elements that propelled the album to “modern classic” status. Leach left KILLSWITCH ENGAGE shortly after “Alive Or Just Breathing”‘s release but rejoined the group in early 2012 following the departure of his replacement, Howard Jones.