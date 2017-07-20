iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES on-air personality SISANIE will join RYAN SEACREST as the co-host for his nationally-syndicated talk show, “Live With KELLY and RYAN,” on AUGUST 7th while KELLY RIPA is on vacation.

SISANIE co-hosts “On Air with RYAN SEACREST” and previously hosted a midday show on KIIS. She began her radio career as an intern for CHANNEL 993 in SAN DIEGO and was born and raised in ORANGE COUNTY. Throughout her career, SISANIE has received various industry honors, including winning the EDISON MEDIA RESEARCH “30 Under 30” Award.