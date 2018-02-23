iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES night host JOJO has joined PREMIERE NETWORKS as host of the iHEARTRADIO COUNTDOWN. Starting FEBRUARY 24th, JOJO will debut as host of the two-hour Top 40 weekend program that currently airs on more than 100 affiliates worldwide. He’ll continue to host the nationally-syndicated “JOJO On The Radio,” which originates from KIIS and airs on 60 stations nationwide.

“I’m thrilled to host the iHEARTRADIO COUNTDOWN and I can’t wait to create incredible moments with some amazing artists,” JOJO said. “I’m very excited for this opportunity with PREMIERE to extend my national brand.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome JOJO to the PREMIERE NETWORKS family,” EVP/Entertainment Programming JENNIFER LEIMGRUBER said. “JOJO’s dynamic personality and his ability to connect with and engage celebrities and listeners alike is a perfect fit for the iHEARTRADIO COUNTDOWN. We look forward to many years of continued growth and success together.”