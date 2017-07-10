iHEARTMEDIA/SAN DIEGO has given Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3) PD JOE HAZE PD stripes for Hot AC sister KMYI (STAR 94.1), effective immediately. HAZE will continue his on-air duties on KMYI.

“HAZE has been instrumental in the success of CHANNEL 93.3 since its inception,” iHEARTMEDIA SAN DIEGO/RIVERSIDE Region SVP/Programming ROB SCORPIO said. “His passion for Top 40 and Hot AC formats along with his knowledge and experience makes him the ideal choice to continue STAR 94.1’s dominance in the SAN DIEGO market.”

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to program two powerful, iconic brands like STAR 94.1 and CHANNEL 93.3,” said HAZE. “This is exciting and to be able to further my career in a market like SAN DIEGO is amazing!”