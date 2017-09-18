TOWNSQUARE Top 40/Mainstream WJIM (97.5 NOW FM) and AC WFMK/LANSING have a new Brand Mgr. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KGOT/ANCHORAGE afternoon personality MCCONNELL ADAMS heads home to MICHIGAN after ten years in ALASKA.

Prior to his run at KGOT, ADAMS was PD at KFAT/ANCHORAGE and KWLF (K-WOLF 98.1)/FAIRBANKS. ADAMS was raised in DETROIT and once worked at WDRQ/DETROIT.

ADAMS, who’ll also handle morning on WJIM (97.5 NOW FM) tells ALL ACCESS, “I have to thank Operations Mgr. CHRIS TYLER and (TOWNSQUARE Regional OM) TOM COOK for this wonderful opportunity.”

Look for ADAMS to start at TOWNSQUARE/LANSING on SEPTEMBER 28.