PAMAL BROADCASTING Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT)/ALBANY, NY midday host KEVIN RICHARDS has segued to mornings for the station, joining DANA RACE. RICHARDS will maintain his midday shift on Country clustermate WFFG (FROGGY 100.3)/ALBANY, NY. He originally joined the cluster for middays on both stations in 2014.

At WKLI, PETE KELLY will now handle middays. He joins from across the hall at PAMAL Hot AC WKBE (100.3 THE POINT). KELLY had been handling mornings for the station since last MAY.